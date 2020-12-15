Petrol And Diesel Price Increases Again In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday

Petrol And Diesel Price Increases Again In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rates increased in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours after a short respite.

On Tueasday, petrol recorded Rs 84.34 per litre in the fuel stations across Bhubaneswar and diesel recorded Rs 80.46 per litre.

Yesterday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 84.16 per litre and the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 80.29 per litre.

The constancy in the price of fuel prices have brought a respite among the customers in the state.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: