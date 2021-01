Petrol And Diesel Price In Capital City Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices increases after a short pause in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs. 84.68 per litre while diesel recorded Rs. 80.87 per litre.

On Saturday, petrol price recorded Rs. 84.86 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 81.04 per litre.

