Petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar remains unchanged on Tuesday, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. However, except for one or two cities, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices in major cities.

It is worth mentioning that, petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 100.93 paise while diesel price is 92.51 paise per liter.

Here is the list of petrol and diesel price in major cities:

Delhi, petrol is Rs. 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is Rs. 87.67 paise per liter

Mumbai, petrol is Rs. 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is Rs. 90.03 paise per liter

Kolkata, petrol price is Rs. 105.41 paise while diesel price is Rs. 92.02 paise per liter

Chennai, petrol prices are Rs. 100.80 and diesel prices are Rs. 92.39 paise per liter

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.