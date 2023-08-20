Petrol and Diesel Price hikes in Bhubaneswar today; Check Rates Here

Prices of petrol & diesel increases in Bhubaneswar on August 20, petrol price at Rs 103.47 per litre, while diesel cost is Rs 95.03 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Bhubaneswar on August 20, 2023. On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.37 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.93 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.74 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

