Petrol and Diesel Price Hikes In Bhubaneswar On October 26; Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased marginally in the Capital City of Odisha Bhubaneswar on October 26, 2024. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Notably, The Prices of Petrol and Diesel increased by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.26 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.83 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have fallen by 55 and 53 paise in the last 24 hours.

In the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between Rs 101.14 and Rs 101.81.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows: