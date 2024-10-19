Petrol and Diesel Price hikes in Bhubaneswar on October 19; Check Deatils

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and Diesel Price

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On October 19, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.50 per liter, while diesel cost Rs 93.06 per liter.

Notably, the prices of fuel in Bhubaneswar increased by 0.58 of Petrol and Diesel by 0.56 paise in the last 24 Hours.

Related News

Nirmala Sitharaman invites Mexican investors to explore…

Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October…

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of petrol have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs decreased slightly by 0.02 paise of Rs 92.70 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 93.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Continue Reading
You might also like

Get OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with Student Offer, Know details about it

SC rejects plea seeking regulatory board to monitor, manage OTT platforms

Petrol and Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar Today; Check New Rates Here

Reliance Jio announces Q2 results, loses 10.9 million subscribers in second quarter