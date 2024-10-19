Petrol and Diesel Price hikes in Bhubaneswar on October 19; Check Deatils

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On October 19, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.50 per liter, while diesel cost Rs 93.06 per liter.

Notably, the prices of fuel in Bhubaneswar increased by 0.58 of Petrol and Diesel by 0.56 paise in the last 24 Hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of petrol have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs decreased slightly by 0.02 paise of Rs 92.70 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows: