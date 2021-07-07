Petrol and Diesel price hiked again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has hiked in last 24 hours.

Today, the price of the petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.01 against Rs 100.66 on Tuesday. Diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.57 on Wednesday against Rs 97.39 per litre yesterday.

Malkangiri and Koraput districts in Odisha recorded the highest price for petrol in the state. The prices of petrol/ ltr in Malkangiri and Koraput are Rs 105.73 and Rs 105.04 respectively.

The rates of diesel in different cities of India are as follows:

The rates of petrol in different cities of India are as follows: