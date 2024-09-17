Petrol and diesel price hike on September 17, Here are the new rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and diesel price
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel Increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2024. On Tuesday, the price of gasoline has been recorded at Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.91 per litre. The Prices of petrol and Diesel have hiked by 0.46 and 0.45 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have risen today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.65 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.21 per litre. The Prices of Petrol and diesel have hiked by 0.24 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 17

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.75 92.34
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 101.34 92.91
