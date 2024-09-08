The news is by your side.

Petrol And Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar Today; Check New Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have decreased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. On September 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre, respectively.

Notably, The Prices of Petrol and Diesel dropped by 0.09 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have remained unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On September 8, petrol is priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.55 per litre in Bhubaneswar
