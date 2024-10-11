Petrol and Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar on October 11; Check New Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image: Goodreturns

Bhubaneswar: Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for October 11, Friday and the rates have decreased by 0.09 paise, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.97 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained constant in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on October 11

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.76 92.35
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 100.97 92.55
Cuttack 101.41 92.97
