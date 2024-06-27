Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Capital City Of Odisha On June 27; Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol decreased in Bhubaneswar whereas the price of diesel decreased on June 27, 2023. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.89 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.47 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.18 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.98 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.56 per litre in Chennai.