Petrol and Diesel Price decreases in capital city of Odisha on April 29, Check here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has decreased slightly on April 29, 2023. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre. The diesel price for the city has increased marginally at a rate of Rs 94.58 per litre on Friday.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack has slightly increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.34 per litre.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on April 29, 2023, as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.