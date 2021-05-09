Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol and diesel rate
Image Credits: The Week

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has marginally decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 91.27 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 88.03 per litre.

On Saturday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 91.96 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 88.34 per litre.

The price of petrol has decreased by Rs 0.26 and price of diesel has decreased by Rs 0.31 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit : Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

