Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has marginally decreased in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 91.11 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 87.97 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 91.12 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 87.98 per litre.

