Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Business Today

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has marginally decreased in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 91.11 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 87.97 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 91.12 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 87.98 per litre.

Petrol price in various metros across India: 

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India: 

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
State

Highest Ever! Odisha Reports 10,413 Covid Positives In 24 Hours

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

Nation

India to receive Sputnik V vaccine consignments from May 1

State

BMC Allows These Organisations To Distribute Free Foods To People, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.