Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has marginally decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 91.50 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 88.52 per litre.

On Thursday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 91.76 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 88.69 per litre.

The price of petrol has decreased by Rs 0.26 and price of diesel has decreased by Rs 0.17 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
Nation

Plane Carrying Remdesivir Crash-Lands At Gwalior In Madhya Pradesh,3 Injured

State

Covid-19: Malkangiri Declared As Green Zone

State

Sundergarh Reports The Highest Covid Deaths In Odisha

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.