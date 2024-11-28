Petrol And Diesel Price Decreased In Bhubaneswar On November 28; Check new rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.44 paise in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, November 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.69 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have dropped marginally by 0.44 paise, and 0.42 paise, respectively in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly by 0.02 paise in the last 24 hours. On November 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.31 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.88 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 89.97 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre

