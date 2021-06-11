Petrol and diesel price continues to rise In Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The petrol price has increased by 30 paise per litre, the diesel price has also increased by 30 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 96.60 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.53 per litre in the capital city.

Whereas on Thursday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 96.30 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.23 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check diesel price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

