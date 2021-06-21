Petrol and diesel price continues to increase in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has continued to increase in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The petrol price has increased by nine paise per litre while the diesel price has increased by eight paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 98.30 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 96.17 per litre in the capital city.

Whereas on Sunday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 98.21 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 96.09 per litre.

