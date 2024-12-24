Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Fuel Rates Decreased Slightly on December 24

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.97 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Notably, The fuel prices have been dropped by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have decreased slightly by 0.05 paise in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.19 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.23 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: