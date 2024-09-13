Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Check Updated Rates In Your City On September 13

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On September 13, 2024, Friday. petrol has been priced at Rs 100.89 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.47 per litre.

Notably, The Prices of Petrol and Diesel have dropped by 0.17 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.26 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.83 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel have been slashed by Rs 0.02 Paise today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: