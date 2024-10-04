Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Rates In Your City On October 4

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices decreased in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on October 4, 2024. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre.

Notably, The Prices of Petrol and diesel have been hiked by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Silver City, Cuttack; The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 103.44 per litre and Rs. 100.85 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.43 per litre in Chennai.