Paytm Payments Bank Shut Down as RBI Cancels Operating License

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Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), effectively shutting down its banking operations.

The move comes after persistent non-compliance with regulatory norms and supervisory concerns, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Following the cancellation, Paytm Payments Bank will not be allowed to accept fresh deposits, undertake credit transactions, or offer banking services.

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The RBI had earlier, on January 31, 2024, directed PPBL to stop onboarding new customers and barred it from accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and NCMC cards after February 29, 2024, later extended to March 15, 2024.

The RBI cited “persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns” as the primary reasons for the action.