Passengers offloaded for unruly behaviour, tried to open aircraft door

New Delhi :Few passengers travelling onboard an IndiGo flight were offloaded at Delhi’s IGI Airport after one of them tried to open the aircraft’s door.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a number of passengers, who were part of a larger group travelling on IndiGo flight 6E1741 from Delhi to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, displayed unruly behaviour.

One of the members of the group, who was agitated over the fact that few of his fellow members could not make it to the flight, tried to argue with the crew and ultimately tried to open the aircraft’s door.

At that point of time, the aircraft was taxing for take-off. However, the commander safely returned the plan back to the terminal, where the unruly passengers were de-planed and handed over to the CISF.

At present the matter is being probed by the Delhi Police.

On its part, the airline said: “We confirm the incident on 6E1741 operating from Delhi to Jeddah on February 18, 2020.

“Some passengers displayed unruly behaviour and were off-loaded to continue flight operations. A report has been filed with the relevant authorities as per protocol.”