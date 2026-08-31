Parth Jindal Takes Charge as JSW MG Motor India Chairman

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Parth Jindal has been appointed chairman of JSW MG Motor India with immediate effect, as the company moves ahead with plans to expand its presence in the Indian automobile market.

Jindal has been a board member of the joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor since its formation in 2023. He has been involved in the company’s product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme. JSW holds a 35% stake in the Indian automaker.

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JSW MG Motor is focusing on new products, electric vehicles and higher localisation. Its Halol manufacturing facility is being expanded from around 110,000 vehicles annually to 220,000 units by January 2028.

The company is also targeting around 70% localisation for the Windsor and the newly unveiled Hector Tomahawk by the end of calendar 2027.

The Windsor EV has become an important model for the company. JSW MG has also introduced a battery-as-a-service model aimed at reducing the upfront cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. The company is pursuing a wider portfolio of electric and hybrid vehicles rather than relying on a single powertrain strategy.