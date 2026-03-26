Paradip Port Receives 7 Million Barrels of Crude to Secure India’s Energy Needs

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Paradip Port in Odisha is significantly increasing its efforts towards securing India’s energy needs, especially with things so uncertain in West Asia right now. The port is handling four enormous oil tankers, all together carrying more than 7 million barrels of crude oil. To put that in perspective, that’s more than what India usually uses over the course of a day—a helpful cushion for the country.

Right now, two tankers have already arrived and started unloading. The San Ramon Voyage is dropping off about 2,63,530 metric tonnes of crude that came from Angola and Nigeria. Then there’s the Phoenix, which sailed in from the Russian Far East—it’s unloading another 99,016 metric tonnes. They’re both at the Single Point Mooring (SPM), and unloading should wrap up by Thursday evening.

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But that’s not all. The port’s getting ready for two more huge ships today, March 26. The Alexandros, from Nigeria with 2.53 lakh metric tonnes of crude, was set to dock in the morning. Later that night, the Almi Titan, a Very Large Crude Carrier from Panama, is showing up with a hefty 3,29,600 metric tonnes on board.

The steady flow of these giant tankers really shows just how crucial Paradip Port is for India’s energy needs. It’s become a key hub on the eastern coast, grabbing crude from all over—West Africa, Russia, and South America. By bringing in oil from so many places, Paradip helps India keep the fuel flowing even when things get shaky in the usual oil supply regions.