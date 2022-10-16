Panasonic introduces its latest range of ‘Truly Smart’ washing machines in India

Electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched the latest series of washing machines in India. The company has launched the new electronics range as ‘India’s truly smart washing machines’. The new washing machines come with Panasonic’s connected living platform – Miraie, and offer unique smart features along with premium design.

The new models are offered in various capacities and include variants from 6.5 kg, 7kg to 8 kg starting at Rs 19,690. The Panasonic truly smart washing machines are available at Panasonic brand shops, retail outlets across India. Users can purchase the washing machines via online through Amazon.

Panasonic Washing Machines are loaded with a host of interesting features like Built-in Heater, Wash Wizard & Stain Genius, Auto Pause, Active Foam system, Gentle hand wash mechanism, powered by Miraie. Miraie app helps users to manage e-warranties and provides notofications about service requests. The new range of washing machines can be operated through voice assistants such as Alexa and Hey Google.

Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Head – Home Appliances, Panasonic Life Solutions India, during the launch said, “Our exclusive consumer insight study tells us that Indian consumers seek enhanced product experience that can make daily life chores easier and efficient, and 81% are willing to pay a bit extra for connected features. The insight study further tells us that over 50% of consumers aspire to the idea of connected living with comfort, convenience, and safety being the top reasons. Our latest range of Miraie-enabled top-load washing machines offers smart features such as customized wash cycles, scheduled wash programs, and built-in heater technology for a sanitized washing experience. We are aiming for a 30% growth in the washing machine segment in FY 2022-23.”

“Panasonic as a brand is committed towards helping consumers live their best by aiding them with the right choices customised as per their lifestyle. The digital campaign is an extension of this. It depicts the true, slice of life moments of an Indian household, on how we struggle to remove stubborn stains using various home remedies. It goes on to highlight how technology can be the key enabler for a clean and fresh laundry. Panasonic’s latest range of smart washing machines are designed with advanced technologies that offer a value proposition of comfort, convenience and connectivity,” said Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head- Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic Life Solutions India.