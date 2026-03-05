Over 2.5 Million users abandon ChatGPT following Pentagon AI deal

Advertisement

More than 2.5 million users have pledged to stop using ChatGPT after OpenAI signed a contract with the Pentagon, sparking widespread criticism. The deal, announced last week, allows the Department of Defense to integrate ChatGPT into its classified networks.

The boycott movement, organized through a dedicated website, cited growing concerns about the ethical use of AI. Estimates of user departures are based on petition signatures, social media shares, and app usage data. OpenAI’s ChatGPT currently has over 900 million users globally.

The backlash has had immediate effects on the AI app market. According to the sources Sensor Tower, Anthropic’s Claude chatbot surged to the top of the Apple App Store, overtaking ChatGPT. According to the sources TechCrunch reported that uninstalls of ChatGPT’s mobile app in the U.S. increased by nearly 300% over the weekend following the announcement.

The controversy intensified after OpenAI signed the deal shortly after Anthropic, the Pentagon’s previous AI contractor, withdrew. Anthropic cited ethical concerns, warning that U.S. government use could involve domestic surveillance inconsistent with democratic values.

As per the reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that the agreement was finalized too quickly. The company has stated it will revise the contract to prevent its AI from being used for mass surveillance or by intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA).