Over 1 Lakh Offline Retailers To Sell Goods On Amazon This Festive Season

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Over 1 lakh Amazon-enabled local shops, kiranas and neighbourhood stores across India will serve customers in the upcoming festive season on the e-commerce platform.

More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from “Local Shops on Amazon” programme will participate in the “Great Indian Festival” sales for the first time.

“The programme is seeing remarkable response from retailers from across India and has scaled rapidly in just 5 months, with more than 40 per cent of the sellers coming from outside the top 10 cities,” the company said in a statement.

Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India, said: “This festive season we are focused on helping our sellers and other MSME partners grow their business and bounce back from the recent challenges.”

He noted that in the last few months, the company has seen businesses of all sizes increasingly adopt technology into their business.

The integration of Amazon’s programmes with over 1 lakh ubiquitous neighbourhood stores, for selling online, to help customers buy online, to make deliveries and enable contactless payments, is a testament of the adaptability and inventiveness of Indian entrepreneurs, Tiwary added.

“We hope that this ‘Great Indian Festival’ will bring them growth and success as they get ready to serve millions of customers across India,” he said.

‘Local Shops on Amazon’ is a programme that was launched in April this year to help bring offline retailers, kiranas and local shops online.

