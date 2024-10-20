OTT platform: Will JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger be the right move in the future?

Disney and Reliance had announced a merger earlier this year and according to this merger, we will find Hotstar and JioCinema under a single platform. This simply means that we will not have to download two separate applications and rather have to use a single OTT platform/ App in order to access the content. The cricket matches as well as content that are currently streaming on JioCinema will be accessible on the unified platform.

This means that the UI of the unified platform will be better. As the merger takes place, it will create the largest media entity in India. If you are a JioCinema user, you will have access to better UI. This is because the UI of Hotstar is much better. On the other hand, the HBO content will be returning back to the Hotstar platform. This also means that, if you are a cricket lover you will not have to ponder over switching platforms for cricket matches.

For the merger, Reliance and Disney have already received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in August. It is expected that the move to a unified platform will be completed by early 2025.

There is still no clarification on the name and logo of the unified platform. However, we are quite sure that Hotstar might have a better edge over JioCinema (in terms of UI, ads as well as content streaming). Another important factor in the deal will be the pricing of the plans. Disney+ Hotstar is perhaps the most affordable OTT platform (in terms of content quality and quantity). If the unified platform of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar offers affordable plans, it will be tough for Prime Video and Netflix to compete in India.