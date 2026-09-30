OREDA Posts Rs 3.57 Cr Profit, Hands Rs 1.07 Cr Dividend to Odisha Government

Advertisement

State-run clean energy enterprise OREDA Limited posted a net profit of Rs 3.57 crore for the 2024–25 financial year, clearing the way for a Rs 1.07 crore maiden dividend payment to the state government.

The entity came into existence on May 9, 2024, functioning under the Department of Energy to carry out Odisha’s clean power strategy. Turning a profit and issuing an investor payout in year one reflects strict financial controls alongside quick operational traction across local renewable projects.

Advertisement

Company heads and senior energy administrators met in Bhubaneswar to hand the payout cheque to Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who heads the Energy portfolio as well as Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment.

OREDA Chief Executive Officer Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan joined department leadership for the handover, including Additional Chief Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Financial Advisor-cum-Special Secretary Dr Debidutta Tripathy, and Additional Secretary Nibedita Mishra, along with fellow department officials.

Management plans to use the company’s early financial stability to build out more sustainable energy systems, step up local green initiatives, and support the state’s broader clean power targets.