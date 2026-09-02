Oracle Layoffs: up to 10,000 jobs at risk globally, here’s how India could be impacted

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Oracle is possibly gearing up for another major wave of layoffs, with estimates suggesting that 7,000 to 10,000 jobs worldwide could be at risk.

As per reports, employees in India might also feel the impact, although Oracle has so far been tight-lipped on how many Indian jobs may be slashed. India is one of Oracle’s significant centres of global operation.

The company has a considerable workforce in the country in its engineering, cloud service, technology, and support units.

Given that the cost-cutting exercise reportedly covers different departments rather than singling out a particular business unit, Indian employees are also likely to be among those affected.

The report suggests that Oracle has been urging teams to explore cost-saving avenues while investing heavily in its cloud computing infrastructure and artificial intelligence-related services.

Why could India be affected?

India is being closely watched due to the prominence of its workforce in Oracle’s global operational strategy.

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There hasn’t been a definitive figure on how many Indian employees might be laid off, some managers reportedly don’t have a precise understanding of which positions could be eliminated.

Previous Workforce Reductions Oracle has already experienced a substantial decline in its workforce over the last year.

The tech giant had approximately 141,000 full-time employees by the end of May 2026, down from nearly 162,000 in May 2025.

This represents a reduction of approximately 21,000 employees. Oracle has also cited that increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) might further reduce the number of employees in the coming years.

Concurrently, Oracle is investing heavily in AI and cloud infrastructure, spending about $1.8 billion in severance and other costs related to restructuring in the last fiscal year.

While these reports have yet to be formally confirmed by Oracle, the end of the last week in September (around September 15) was speculated as a potential time for such announcements to be made.

Oracle’s upcoming quarterly earnings are due on September 11.