Oppo A7 Pro Max debuts with Oppo’s biggest battery ever-a massive 10,000 mAh cell

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Oppo has launched the A7 Pro Max as a mid-range smartphone offering in the Chinese market. The highlight of the smartphone is that it is equipped with a massive 10,000 mAh that supports 80W and supports 27W reverse wired charging.

Oppo says it can last for at least 1,500 charge cycles before the capacity drops below 80%.

The phone has a 6.78-inch 1272×2772 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,800-nit peak brightness, and an embedded optical fingerprint scanner, a 50MP f/1,8 main camera, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 50MP f/2.0 selfie camera with autofocus.

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Running the show is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC. The A7 Pro Max is offered in four RAM/storage configurations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. The memory is LPDDR4X and the storage is UFS 3.1.

In terms of dimension, the A7 Pro Max measures 162.98 x 77.97 x 8.57 mm and weighs 224/226g depending on the color. It’s IP69K certified for dust and water resistance. It starts at CNY 2,199 ($325) during the pre-order period, which ends on August 7.

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