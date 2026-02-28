OpenAI Secures Historic $110B Mega-Round and Massive Defense Pact Following Anthropic Ousting

Advertisement

OpenAI has just solidified its position as the most well-funded startup in history with a record-breaking $110 billion funding round, valuing the company at $840 billion post-money ($730 billion pre-money). This massive capital injection is paired with a seismic shift in the defense sector, as OpenAI steps in to replace Anthropic in a major U.S. government collaboration.

The $110 Billion “Mega-Round” and Investors

While Amazon’s $50 billion commitment is the centerpiece, this round included significant participation from other tech giants to reach the $110 billion total.

Amazon ($50 Billion): The largest single investor in the round. The deal is structured with an initial $15 billion infusion, followed by $35 billion contingent on specific milestones.

Nvidia ($30 Billion): The chip-making giant solidified its role not just as a supplier but as a major stakeholder.

SoftBank ($30 Billion): Masayoshi Son’s firm contributed the final $30 billion, maintaining its reputation for high-conviction, large-scale AI bets.

Microsoft’s Role: Although Microsoft did not lead this specific round, it issued a joint statement with OpenAI confirming that its exclusive license to OpenAI’s IP remains intact and that Azure remains the exclusive provider for OpenAI’s “stateless” APIs.

The U.S. Department of Defense “Classified Network” Deal

The landscape of military AI shifted overnight following a public fallout between the Trump administration and Anthropic. President Trump ordered federal agencies to cease using Anthropic technology, labeling the company a “supply-chain risk to national security” after they refused to allow their models to be used for certain military purposes, including autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

OpenAI immediately filled the vacuum, announcing an agreement with the Department of War to deploy its models on classified networks. Sam Altman stated that OpenAI would deploy Forward-Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to work directly with the department. To address safety concerns, the contract includes explicit prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and requires human responsibility for the use of force.

Strategic Infrastructure: The 2GW Compute Expansion

Beyond the cash, the Amazon deal includes a massive infrastructure play involving Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Custom Silicon: OpenAI has committed to consuming 2 gigawatts (GW) of compute capacity powered by Amazon’s Trainium chips. This diversification reduces OpenAI’s total reliance on Nvidia hardware.

Stateful Runtime Environment (SRE): Amazon and OpenAI are co-developing a new “Stateful” environment for Amazon Bedrock. Unlike standard “stateless” AI calls, this allows AI agents to retain context, memory, and cross-tool integration over long-term workflows.

Exclusive Distribution: AWS will now be the exclusive third-party cloud distributor for “OpenAI Frontier,” a new enterprise-grade platform for managing teams of AI agents.