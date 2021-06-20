Only 240 units of this Royal Enfield Classic 500 Special Edition bike will be sold overseas

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched a limited edition of Classic 500 Tribute Black model. The speciality of these motorcycles is that, they are only 240 in number. These motorcycles will be only sold across Australia and New Zealand.

The limited edition of Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute black is priced at AUD 9590 (approx. INR 5.39 lakh). The bikes are expected to hit the showrooms of the respective countries by June end. The company will be offering two-year warranty and roadside assistance on this bike.

This Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute black model is hand painted with Royal Enfield pinstripes along with matching rim stickers. Additionally, the bikes will have a unique serial number plaque which will make it special for the owners.

Speaking about the engine of the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 has a 499cc single cylinder engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox. The engine will produce a power of 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of maximum torque at 4000rpm.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets a 130mm front suspension along with 80mm rear suspension.

The mechanical parts of the bikes are same as that of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 which was sold way back in February 2020 in India. However, the Royal Enfield Classic 500cc bikes were discontinued in India as the BSVI emission norms were made mandatory by the government.