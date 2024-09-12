OnePlus and Jio join hands to validate 5G network slicing on Nord 4

Smartphone maker OnePlus and Reliance Jio have joined hands in order to validate the 5G network slicing on OnePlus Nord 4 device. OnePlus Nord 4 5G is the best mid-range device manufactured by the smartphone maker for Indian market and was launched few months back. Since Jio has a 5G SA network across India it has chosen OnePlus for the experiment.

The test has been conducted successfully and this was recently done at 5G innovation lab in India. During the test, the chip module and core network from Jio were connected with OnePlus Nord 4 device. The test result has validated 5G capabilities of both Jio’s network and the OnePlus Nord 4 5G.

During the experiment, multiple applications on the OnePlus Nord 4 5G received access to dedicated network slices for total 5G experience.

“We at OnePlus, are thrilled to be collaborating with Jio on the ground-breaking 5G network slicing efforts. This partnership marks as a significant milestone in our journey towards advancing technology and enhancing user experiences for our India community. When we joined hands with Jio earlier this year to begin our 5G innovation lab efforts, we were confident that our commitment to pushing boundaries of innovation would lead to fruitful results. This successful 5G enterprise solution serves as a crucial benchmark in realizing practical 5G network slicing deployment and will truly serve as a global guide for network operators worldwide,” said Ramagopala Reddy, VP , OnePlus India.