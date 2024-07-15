One Nation One Rate: Gold price to become same across the country soon

Most of the major jewellers across India have agreed to adopt a “One Nation One Rate (ONOR)” policy for gold. As per reports given by the media house ET Now, ONOR initiative, backed by the Gem and Jewellery Council (GJC), aims to standardize gold price across the nation.

The Gem and Jewellery Council has gathered opinions from prominent jewellers of India with a unanimous agreement on implementing a single gold rate across the nation. However, an official announcement regarding this is anticipated during the September meeting.

One Nation One Rate can be termed beneficial for the consumers. A single gold rate will ensure all customers are treated equally and get the jewellery in same price regardless of their location. Having a single rate across the country will make the gold market more efficient.

Furthermore, eliminating price disparities could lead to a reduction in gold price. It will also remove opportunities for arbitrage and provide a fair competitive environment for all jewellers in the county. The ONOR initiative marks a significant step towards a more transparent and equitable gold market in the nation.

It is worth mentioning here that 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 73,750 for 10 grams while Rs 22-carat gold priced at Rs 67,600 for 10 grams in India today (July 15). In Delhi, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,900 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,750.

