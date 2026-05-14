On PM’s appeal to curtail non-essential foreign travel, CREDAI moves NATCON 2026 to India

Advertisement

New Delhi : In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce non-essential foreign travel and prioritise domestic economic activity, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has shifted its flagship convention NATCON 2026 from Amsterdam to India.

The decision comes amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, with the Prime Minister urging industries and citizens to conserve fuel and foreign exchange while encouraging spending within the country.

CREDAI said NATCON 2026 will now be hosted in India, with the revised venue and programme details to be announced shortly. The annual convention typically attracts over 1,000 developers, investors, policymakers, architects, consultants, and key stakeholders from the real estate sector.

According to the association, the move is intended to ensure that the economic and tourism-related benefits generated by the event support domestic sectors such as hospitality and allied industries.

Commenting on the development, CREDAI President Shekhar Patel said the organisation had taken into account the Prime Minister’s appeal as well as the prevailing national sentiment.

Advertisement

“At a time when the Hon’ble Prime Minister has called upon citizens and industries to act responsibly and prioritise national interest amid the evolving geopolitical situation, CREDAI believes it is important for the real estate sector… to demonstrate collective responsibility,” he said.

Patel added that although preparations for the Amsterdam event had been underway for several months, the plans were revised in view of the Prime Minister’s appeal and the current circumstances.

He further noted that the real estate sector is already dealing with challenges including rising construction costs and labour shortages.

CREDAI said the decision reflects a broader commitment to supporting domestic economic activity and aligning industry events with national priorities.

Also Read : Government signs agreement to develop new CAR-T therapy for Multiple Myeloma

(ANI)