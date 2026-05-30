OMFED Achieves Record ₹1,036 Crore Turnover and ₹10.23 Crore Profit in FY 2025-26

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OMFED (The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd.) has delivered a historic financial performance for the 2025–26 fiscal year, posting its highest-ever turnover of ₹1,036.82 crore. Not only that, they logged a net profit of ₹10.23 crore. These numbers, showing solid progress in production, procurement, and marketing, came out at a high-level review meeting at OMFED’s Bhubaneswar headquarters.

Gokulananda Mallick, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and MSME, led the session. He called this a proud moment for Odisha—praising the federation’s reputation for quality and purity, and the way it anchors the region’s dairy sector. Mallick said the state is fully backing plans to make Odisha self-reliant in milk and dairy. To sustain this momentum, the Minister directed officials to fast-track ongoing development projects and proactively eliminate operational bottlenecks.

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Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner-cum-Secretary for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, mentioned OMFED registered 1,061 new milk cooperative societies in just two years. On the processing side, OMFED rolled out major infrastructure upgrades—like launching two new plants: one at Sonepur with a 50,000-liter capacity, and another at Tangi (30,000 liters).

Currently, OMFED collects around 6.7 lakh liters of milk every day, sourced through a sprawling network of 4,455 milk cooperative societies that bring together nearly 3.24 lakh farmers. Targeted investments through the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana have helped OMFED firm up its cold-chain—with 21 new milk chilling centers. The federation’s also working on 160 brand new milk collection centers to strengthen its presence across more rural blocks.

Looking ahead, Managing Director Vijay Amruta Kulange laid out big plans by 2030, OMFED aims to boost prosperity for about 3.28 lakh dairy farmers. The path forward means keeping milk procurement fully digitized and frictionless, while driving up retail sales with a wider product range. Their expanded portfolio already includes crowd-pleasers like Lassi, UHT Chocolate Shake, A2 Milk and Ghee, Balti Dahi, and Gulab Jamun—and demand just keeps growing.