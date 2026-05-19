OMC to Invest ₹800 Crore for 1.5 MTPA Pellet Plant in Odisha

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Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), is stepping into downstream mineral processing and value-added manufacturing. They’re setting up a 1.5 million tonne per year pellet plant near their Gandhamardan iron ore mines in Keonjhar district, pouring in around ₹800 crore for the project. Unlike private steel and mining companies that stick with high-grade ore or beneficiated concentrates, OMC’s plant will make iron ore pellets from underused, low-grade ore fines and other minerals after beneficiation. OMC Chairman Girish S N mentioned that the company also plans to build a second pellet plant at the Kurmitar mine in Sundargarh, but the green light for that depends on the success of the Gandhamardan facility.

To drive this expansion, OMC has engaged Mecon, a Government of India enterprise, to serve as the technical consultant. Currently, Mecon’s running a thorough techno-feasibility and techno-economic study to figure out the best setup for the plant, check logistics, and see if it’ll pay off in the long run. If the study looks good, OMC wants to kick off the bidding process for the project by December 2026. Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, OMC’s Managing Director, said the project will really boost OMC’s long-term revenue, cut waste, help recover more resources, and drive local industrial growth, job creation, and other economic activities.

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This move comes right after OMC posted its strongest ever numbers in FY26, both financially and operationally. They hit a record mineral production of 44.82 million tonnes and brought in ₹25,300 crore—highest ever for them. Mineral dispatches hit 42.5 million tonnes. Iron ore production jumped more than 12% to 40.02 million tonnes (with sales at 38.26 million tonnes). Chrome ore production climbed 25.19% to 1.69 million tonnes (1.4 million dispatched), bauxite output was 2.83 million tonnes (2.6 million dispatched), and limestone added 240,000 tonnes to the total (230,000 dispatched).

Along with these highs, OMC made history with India’s first pilot plant for extracting platinum group metals from mineral ore. That project came together with IMMT in Bhubaneswar and Mintek from South Africa. During OMC’s 71st Foundation Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the corporation to expand its scope beyond state borders. He pointed out that OMC’s got plenty of raw materials, and should aim for mine-based activities and industrial development across India—similar to the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, which has already expanded its mining operations into Odisha.