Ola S1Z Electric Scooter launched in India, Price starts at Rs 79,999

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Ola Electric has launched the S1Z electric scooter with the company’s in-house developed Bharat Cell LFP batteries in India. The new Ola S1Z Electric Scooter is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom). The new Ola scooter is currently available for booking in the country.

The Ola electric scooter is available in two variants which feature a 4.3-inch LCD console that displays speed, time, battery level, trip and odometer readouts. There are also connected features such as geofencing, and live location monitor.

The S1Z electric scooter has several advanced driving feature such as cruise control system, a reverse mode and regen braking. Lastly, it comes with Ola’s MoveOS 5 and will get over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Price, variants, and colours

The scooter is offered in two variants with different battery capacities and here’s everything you need to know:

Variant

Ola S1Z 3.1kWh: Rs. 79,999

Ola S1Z 5.1kWh: Rs. 99,999

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Charging Time

Ola S1Z 3.1kWh: 5 hour 42 minutes

Ola S1Z 5.1kWh: 6 hours and 16 minutes

Range and Deliveries

The Ola S1Z with the 3.1kWh battery is claimed to offer a 179km range and the Ola S1Z 5.1kWh provides 301km range. Deliveries of the 3.1kWh variant are scheduled to begin from December 2026. The 5.1kWh variant will be delivered starting from March 2027.

Powertrain

Both the Ola S1Z 3.1kWh and Ola S1Z 5.1kWh variants come with the same 4kW engine, offering a claimed top speed of 70kmph. Ola has stated that the engine is capable of accelerating from 0-40kmph in just 4.9 seconds on the S1Z 3.1kWh variant, and 4.6 seconds on the 5.1kWh variant.