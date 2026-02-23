Ola Electric to shut around 150 stores, trim network to 550 by March as sales slowdown forces strategic reset

Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is set to shut around 150 physical retail outlets across India by the end of March, reducing its total store network to nearly 550 as the electric two-wheeler maker recalibrates its expansion strategy amid moderating demand and rising competitive pressure in the segment.

The Bengaluru-based company had expanded aggressively over the past two years, building a nationwide offline presence through company-owned experience centres aimed at strengthening brand visibility, improving customer engagement and addressing service concerns. At its peak, the store network had touched roughly 700 outlets. The proposed closures will bring the footprint down to about 550 stores, marking a clear shift from rapid expansion to consolidation.

The move comes at a time when growth in India’s electric two-wheeler market has moderated following an initial surge driven by fuel price inflation and central subsidies under the FAME scheme. With subsidy structures revised and pricing pressures intensifying, manufacturers across the segment are reassessing cost structures and distribution strategies to protect margins and sustain volumes.

Maintaining a large physical retail network involves significant fixed costs including rentals, staffing, inventory holding and service infrastructure. Industry observers say the rationalisation reflects a sharper focus on operational efficiency and store-level profitability rather than headline expansion. The company is expected to retain high-performing urban locations while exiting underperforming centres with weaker throughput.

The competitive landscape has also tightened considerably. Established players such as TVS Motor Co and Bajaj Auto have strengthened their electric portfolios, while newer entrants continue to compete on pricing, features and financing options. After-sales service and reliability have emerged as key differentiators in influencing customer choice, increasing the pressure on manufacturers to balance scale with service quality.

Ola Electric, which once dominated monthly electric scooter registrations, has seen fluctuations in market share in recent quarters. The reduction in physical outlets signals a strategic pivot toward stabilising volumes and improving cost discipline rather than pursuing aggressive footprint growth.

From a capital allocation perspective, the decision underscores a broader shift underway in the new-age mobility sector. Investors are increasingly prioritising profitability, cash flow visibility and sustainable unit economics over rapid but cost-intensive expansion. Streamlining the retail network can help improve per-store productivity, optimise working capital and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The store closures do not necessarily indicate a structural collapse in demand but instead reflect a recalibration in line with evolving market realities. As India’s electric mobility market moves from early adoption to a more competitive and cost-conscious phase, scale alone is no longer sufficient.

The coming quarters will determine whether the consolidation improves margins and strengthens market positioning. For now, Ola Electric’s decision to shut around 150 stores and reduce its network to 550 outlets by March signals a decisive move toward cost control, capital discipline and a more measured growth strategy in an increasingly competitive EV market.