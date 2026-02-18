Ola electric shares rise 5% after high court relief for CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Advertisement

Ola Electric shares have climbed nearly 5% in early trade after the Bombay High Court stayed the execution of an arrest warrant issued against the company’s chief executive officer, Bhavish Aggarwal, offering temporary legal relief and calming investor nerves.

The stock was trading around Rs 29-30 per share on the BSE after the ruling, rebounding from a recent slump that had seen Ola Electric shares decline by about 11% over the previous four trading sessions. The sharp fall earlier had been triggered by concerns over legal uncertainty and weak financial performance.

The arrest warrant had been issued by a consumer forum in South Goa in connection with a complaint over a defective electric scooter. The High Court observed that the consumer commission may have exceeded its legal authority and stayed the warrant while the matter remains under judicial review.

Advertisement

Despite the short-term rally, the company continues to face business headwinds. Ola Electric recently reported a 55% year-on-year drop in revenue to roughly Rs. 470 crore in Q3 FY26, along with ongoing losses, reflecting pressure from slower demand growth and intense competition in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

Market participants said the High Court order removed an immediate overhang on the stock, but added that sustained recovery will depend on improvements in sales execution, product quality, and financial performance.