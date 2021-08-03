Ola Electric Scooter to be launched on August 15, Check full specification details

Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal has finally revealed the launch date of its first Electric scooter (Ola Electric) scooter on Tuesday. The Ola electric scooter will be officially unveiled in the Indian market on August 15.

Bhavish Agarwal confirmed the launch date of the Ola electric scooter in a tweet on Tuesday morning. He also said that along with the availability dates of the scooter, its complete specifications and details will also be revealed on August 15.

Price, booking

However, the price of the electric scooter has not been announced and is likely to be revealed on the same day. The bookings for the electric scooter has already started evening of 15 July.

The scooter is available for booking before the launch with a token amount of just Rs 499. Customers can also get a full refund if they want to cancel their booking.

The company has claimed that it has received more than one lakh pre-bookings for the Ola Scooter within the first twenty-four hours of the start of booking.

The Ola electric scooter is expected to cost less than Rs 1 lakh and state subsidies may make it even more affordable.

Colour options

Ola has said that electric scooter will be offered in 10 colour options such as red, blue, yellow, silver, gold, pink, black, blue, gray and white colours.

Engine and Battery

Ola electric scooter is likely to have an electric motor between 3 Kw and 6 Kw. It can generate peak torque of around 50 Nm.

The company will provide a home-charger unit with the purchase of the Ola scooter. The Ola scooter can be charged up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes with the use of the company’s charger network. It generally will take around 2 hours 30 minutes to get fully recharged. It can run up to 75 kilometers when fully charged.

However, if plugged into a regular home charging point, the electric two-wheeler can take up to 5 hours 30 minutes to charge to get fully charged.

Variants

Ola electric scooter is likely to be offered in three variants. The company have reportedly named the upcoming e-scooters as ‘Series S’.

The company has also filed patents for two other names – S1 and S1 Pro which could be additional variants or trims of the two-wheeler.

Speed

The Ola electric scooter is speculated to have a speed of 100 km per hour. However, recently reports have suggested that once fully charged, this scooter can cover a distance of up to 150 kilometers. Even though an electric scooter is primarily meant for city commuting, if it really turned out to have a high speed limit then it can also be used for occasional highway commutes.