Ola electric scooter sale begins across India from today, know details about offers and emi

After its launch on August 15, the sales for the Ola Electric Scooter has begun from today. The customers who have booked the vehicles are now eligible to purchase the scooters after paying the remaining amount. It is noteworthy to mention that the sale of the OLA electric scooters have started on World EV Day.

The much hyped electric scooter is offered in two variants of S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 is introduced at an attractive price of Rs 99,000 while the top spec S1 Pro is offered at Rs 1.29 lakh. Various state governments of India are offering different subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles which will be applicable on OLA electric scooter too.

The scooter can be booked at an unbelievably low price of Rs 499. The amount can be refunded upon cancellation of the booking. Currently the OLA Electric Mobility is receiving order from around 1000 countries across India.

As OLA does not have dealer network in India, the company is adopting deliveries by adopting a direct-to-home model. In order to book the OLA electric scooter users have to pay Rs 499 at the company official website ‘olaelectric.com’. The deliveries of the OLA electric scooter will be solely on the basis of booking numbers. The deliveries of the electric scooter will commence from October 2021, informed the company.

In terms of EMI, the S1 electric scooter is offered at Rs 2999/ month while the S1 Pro electric scooter is offered at Rs 3199/ month. For easy banking options the OLA Electric has ties with leading banks of the country like HDFC bank and ICICI bank. Some leading finance companies like TATA Capital and Kotak Mahindra Price are also associated with OLA. The other banks include Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, and YES Bank.

However if you do not need financing, you can simply pay an advance of Rs 20,000 for OLA S1 or Rs 25,000 for OLA S1 Pro. The remaining amount can be paid when the company invoices the scooter to you.

According to OLA, the S1 and S1 Pro scooters will set new benchmarks in the two wheeler electric mobility. The Ola scooters have edge over its competitors in terms of acceleration, easy manoeuvring and large boot space.

The OLA S1 has a battery capacity of 2.98kWh with a top speed of 90km/hr. The S1 gives a total range of 121 kms and is offered in drive modes of normal and sports. On the other hand, the OLA S1 Pro has a battery capacity of 3.97kWh and has a range of 181km. The S1 Pro is offered in Normal, Sports and Hyper modes. Both the scooters can be fast charged to offer 75km in 18 min. the top speed of the scooter is 115kmph.

In terms of colours the Ola electric offers customers to select from a range of 10 colours which include gold, pink, black, blue, red, blue, yellow, silver, gray and white. The Ola Electric scooter offers a very practical feature for its users- the reverse mode, revealed the company. Additionally the scooter also gets a keyless start/ stop feature.

The Ola electric scooter will get tough competition from rivals like Ather 450X, Simple One, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak in India.

