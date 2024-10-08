Ola electric receives show cause notice amid consumer complaints surge

Bangalore: Ola Electric, a popular electric scooter maker, has received a show-cause notice from the government after Customer Complaints. India’s Consumer Protection Authority received many complaints from unhappy customers regarding battery faults, sudden shutdowns and poor customer service. Now they have sent the show-cause notice to Ola Electric a warning asking them to explain.

The National Consumer Helpline, which is operated by the Department of Consumer Affairs, has received around 10,644 complaints since September last year. All the alleged complaints were about service issues related to Ola e-scooters. They have received around 3,389 complaints. The Complaints against Ola e-scooter have been filed between 1st Sept 2023 – 30th Aug 2024. Over 3,000 people have complaint regarding the delays in providing service for its e-scooters. Almost 2,000 customers are still waiting for their new vehicles to be delivered after placing orders. And more than 1,400 customers have registered the complaints about the unprovided services that were promised by the company.

After receiving so many complaints, India’s Consumer Protection Authority sent Ola Electric a show-cause notice on October 3. The letter mentions the company’s unprofessional behavior. According to the notice, the company failed to provide good service. vehicles were sold with manufacturing defects, instances of second-hand vehicles being sold, partial or no refunds on booking cancellations, recurring defects despite servicing, overcharging, inaccurate invoices, and multiple issues with batteries and vehicle components. They have asked the Ola Electric to answer the letter within 15 days.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said that “the CCPA is looking into a large number of complaints about Ola Electric, mainly related to service inefficiencies. We hope the company addresses these concerns promptly and resolves the issues faced by consumers.”

Ola Electric has responded the warning letter from India’s Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The company stated that it will officially respond to the letter and this issue won’t impact its business operations or finances for now.

Ola Electric’s stock market launch on August 9 was uneventful. Ola Electric’s stock began with a dull start but saw a brief surge. Now, it’s down 74% from its record high of ₹157.40. As per Ola Electric’s financial report, the company faced loss of rs. 347 crore (higher than last year’s ₹267 crore) and saw a 32.3% increase in revenue, reaching rs. 1,644 crore compared to ₹1,243 crore last year.

Many people are unhappy with Ola Electric’s service issues. Ola Electric’s stock price dropped by almost 9% to ₹90.26 today. Comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal were seen arguing about it on social media platform X few days ago.

Read More: Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar on October 8