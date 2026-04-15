Ola Electric introduces new S1 X+ 5.2kWh electric scooter at Rs 1,29,999

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Ola Electric has just released the new S1 X+ 5.2kWh at an introductory price of Rs. 1,29,999. The offer is valid until April 15, 2026. This new variant is powered by Ola’s indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.

The company aims to stop relying on others for the cell technology and introduce its in-house cell technology to the EV market.

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S1 X+ 5.2kWh combines long range, strong performance and mass-market appeal with its claimed IDC range of 320km and top speed of 125kmph. It is powered by an 11kW mid-drive motor with an integrated motor control unit placing it higher on the performance ladder than a basic commuter electric scooter. It also comes with Brake-by-Wire and a front disc brake for better control and improved braking.

The company has also used this launch to underline its vertical integration as it now has control across cell development, battery pack engineering and vehicle manufacturing, and it believes this allows it to scale new technology faster across segments. That gives this scooter a stronger strategic role than its name might first suggest.