Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases launch details about company’s first motorcycle

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased important detais about the launch of the company’s first electric motorcycle in India. Through his official X post, the company CEO has mentioned that the motorcycle can be expected to launch soon as he mentions ‘coming soon’. He has also shared the updates of the Futurefactory and the Gigafactory.

Bhavish Aggarwal was quite excited over the developments and revealed images of the factory. He has also teased the all-women assembly line of Ola.

“Spent an exciting day at our factories yesterday! Futurefactory is scaling up with the motorcycle coming soon. And the Gigafactory is getting closer to commercial production!,” said the caption of the tweet.

The announcement about the electric motorcycle comes at a time when the company is facing various issues regarding servicing of the Ola S1 electric scooters. Comedian Kunal Kamra had been quite vocal about the company’s customer service issues. He had even shared customer complaints and had tagged Bhavish in it.

Even though Ola is preparing to introduce its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market, it is infested by servicing challenges. Even though it is quite welcoming to hear about the update of Gigafactory and electric motorcycle, Ola needs to fix the service issues regarding its scooter in order to win back the trust of the users.