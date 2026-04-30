Oil prices surge global market amid US-Iran tension

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Global oil prices have sharply increased, reaching their highest levels since 2022 due to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The surge comes as former US President Donald Trump considers extending a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further tightening global oil supply.

According to the sources, Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped over 12 percent in early trading, briefly touching around 126 dollars per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude also witnessed a significant rise, crossing the 110-dollar mark. The spike reflects growing concerns over supply disruptions in the global energy market.

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has already pushed oil prices up by more than 27 percent. As a result, fuel prices have surged, with average gasoline rates in the United States hitting a four-year high. The situation has intensified inflation concerns and added pressure on global economies.

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One of the key reasons behind this price hike is the continued shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil transportation. With negotiations between the two nations failing, oil shipments through this route have nearly come to a halt, leading to what global energy agencies describe as an unprecedented supply disruption.

Market activity has also shifted to upcoming crude contracts, indicating that volatility may continue in the coming weeks. Experts warn that if the geopolitical situation does not improve, fuel prices could remain elevated, impacting both consumers and industries worldwide.