Oil prices slip after Trump’s Iran war remarks

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New Delhi: Brent crude futures dropped by 38 cents, or around 0.6 per cent, to nearly $65.15 per barrel. According to market data, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined by 35 cents to around $61.80 per barrel during early trading.

The slight fall came after Trump said at a White House event that the war involving Iran may end soon and claimed Tehran was willing to negotiate. His remarks briefly eased fears of a wider regional conflict that could affect global oil supplies.

However, experts say the market remains under pressure due to continuing uncertainty in the Middle East. Concerns over possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil transport routes — are still keeping investors cautious.

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Analysts noted that oil prices have remained highly unstable over the past few weeks, reacting sharply to every update related to the Iran conflict. Any disruption in supply from the region could impact fuel prices and inflation in countries heavily dependent on crude oil imports, including India.

Despite Tuesday’s decline, market experts believe crude prices may continue to fluctuate until there is more clarity on diplomatic talks and regional stability.