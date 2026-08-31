Oil price hikes more than 2% after Us-Iran conflict resumes

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New Delhi: The crude oil prices of the world rose more than 2 percent following the execution of a strike by the US on Iran’s Larak Island in close proximity of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, raising fears the conflict may turn serious and disrupt the supply.

Oil was trading higher with Brent crude, the international marker, gaining close to 2.5 percent to over Rs 8.5k a barrel. U.S. Oil marker West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added more than 2 percent.

Two Iranian rocket launchers being loaded for firing at ships in the Strait of Hormuz were fired upon according to the US which was attempting to avoid any potential threat to navigation.

The Strait of Hormuz is extremely essential to the world’s supply of energy. Crude oil along with various kinds of fuel pass through the Strait on a daily basis. Should anything significant happen in the area, normal operations will be problematic for oil carriers.

Following the US attack, Iran also responded by targeting US military bases in Jordan, increasing fears of further military escalation in the region.

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Oil traders are wary after the news, as an escalating military operation in the region threatens supply from the Middle East – impacting production and export – and it would only push prices higher.

Countries which import higher proportion of their crude oil needs could get impacted too like the case of India.

Further rise in the international oil prices could push fuel prices up and put pressure on inflation.

For now, markets are closely watching developments between the US and Iran.